El Salvador's Use Of Bitcoin Complicates US Commercial Law

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- On June 8, El Salvador passed a bill proposed by President Nayib Bukele recognizing Bitcoin as legal tender. El Salvador is the first sovereign nation to formally recognize Bitcoin as currency, alongside the U.S. dollar. The law will go into effect in the next few months. The law explains the rationale for Bitcoin adoption: In order to promote the economic growth of the nation, it is necessary to authorize the circulation of a digital currency whose value answers exclusively to free-market criteria, in order to increase national wealth for the benefit of the greatest number of inhabitants. Seventy percent of El...

