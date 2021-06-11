Sanford Heisler Will Join 'Hybrid' Work Bandwagon In The Fall

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP has joined other firms in offering a flexible work arrangement beginning in the fall, while allowing employees to work remotely full time through the summer, a firm spokesperson said Friday. Beginning this month, the midsize firm has allowed its employees, about 100 firmwide, to work out of its six offices around the country if they so choose. The plan is to continue the voluntary office policy until Sept. 9, the Thursday after Labor Day, when the firm will begin offering a hybrid work arrangement. Employees will then be expected to work from the office two to three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS