SEC Bulletin Warns Bitcoin Futures Are 'Highly Speculative'

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Investors exposed to Bitcoin and Bitcoin futures are making a "highly speculative investment" and are taking on considerable risk, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in an investor bulletin. The agencies on Thursday urged investors to "weigh carefully the potential risks and benefits of the investment," citing cryptocurrency's price volatility as well as Bitcoin markets' "lack of regulation and potential for fraud or manipulation." The bulletin was jointly issued by the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy and the CFTC's Office of Customer Education and Outreach. Investors should weigh their own risk tolerance...

