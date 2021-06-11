US Trustee Balks At Alex And Ani's Bid To Seal Ch. 11 Details

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee balked Friday at a case-opening proposal by bankrupt jewelry retailer Alex and Ani LLC to bar public access to some terms of a creditor settlement woven into the debtor's Chapter 11 restructuring support agreement in Delaware. Trustee counsel David L. Buchbinder told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt during an initial hearing — a day after Alex and Ani opened its case with $156 million in debt — that he had expected the debtors to delay argument on the request until a later hearing. Past rulings in the District of Delaware and Third Circuit weigh...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS