Baker Seeks Pause On Timber Scam Suit Amid Criminal Case

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC wants a civil suit it's facing in Mississippi federal court over its alleged role in a huge timber-industry Ponzi scheme put on the shelf while a Baker Donelson partner and a former firm lobbyist work out related criminal charges they're facing. In a Thursday filing in a Mississippi federal court, the firm joined a pending stay request from partner Jon Seawright and lobbyist Brent Alexander, arguing that their role on the civil side would be "fraught" after they were hit with securities and wire fraud charges. A court-appointed receiver's claims against the firm center...

