NLRB Eyes Remote Hearing Rule, Pauses Union Access Plan

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board is working on rules for the use of videoconferencing in agency proceedings and new ethics disclosures, but it's hitting pause on Trump-era proposals to limit union access to employer property, according to the federal regulatory agenda released Friday. The board is preparing to ask stakeholders to weigh in on how it should use videoconferencing in future agency proceedings after the coronavirus pandemic, according to the spring 2021 regulatory agenda, which lists target dates for proposing and finalizing federal agencies' pending rules. It's also preparing to issue a final rule requiring disclosure of "parties' and other entities'...

