Toomey Says Feds Must Harness, Not Overregulate Crypto

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Instead of putting virtual shackles around the cryptocurrency industry, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., says the U.S. government should focus on working with stakeholders to address outdated rules and use the digital currency as a means to track down bad actors — like those who perpetrated the Colonial Pipeline hack. The millions of dollars that U.S. authorities recovered this month following the now-infamous Colonial hack shows that crypto "in some cases can be more easily traceable than transactions utilizing U.S. dollars," Toomey, the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, said in a letter Thursday to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen....

