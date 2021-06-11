SIFMA Offers Measured Approach To SEC Climate Disclosures

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A leading U.S. securities industry trade group is pushing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to focus on climate-specific metrics before tackling its potential plans to ramp up environmental, social and governance disclosure requirements more broadly, while also suggesting ways to minimize compliance burdens. The asset management group of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, or SIFMA, urged the SEC in a letter Thursday to "focus its efforts on climate change-related disclosure before potentially addressing other ESG-related disclosures." Specifically, the group is calling for the SEC to require registered firms to file mandatory disclosures of metrics related to greenhouse gas...

