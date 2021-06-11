GOP Senators Lack Standing In Fracking Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Republican legislators have no standing to challenge the Delaware River Basin Commission's ban on hydraulic fracturing within the four-state watershed, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond tossed out the lawsuit brought by state senators Gene Yaw and Lisa Baker, the Senate Republican Caucus, one county and two municipalities within the basin, ruling that they had no particular injuries from the ban and could not stand in for the institutions that may have been harmed. "The amended complaint is replete with allegations that the commission and Pennsylvania government have harmed the commonwealth and its citizens....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS