DOL To Revise Wage Rules For Federally Funded Work

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor is planning several regulatory moves this year on the wage and hour front, including revisions to rules surrounding payment of prevailing wages to workers on federally funded projects, according to a regulatory agenda released Friday by the White House.

President Joe Biden's administration wants to "update and modernize" the regulations implementing the Davis-Bacon Act and related laws, which set wage and hour standards for most federally funded work, according to a regulatory agenda the White House puts out twice a year.

The proposal, which is projected to be ready by November, will aim to "provide greater...

