CIT Judge Rejects Tardy Challenges To China Duty Refunds

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade Friday tossed suits brought by importers looking to claw back tariffs they paid on Chinese goods after the tariffs were rescinded, finding the companies "regrettably dropped the ball" and waited too long to protest the duties they paid. In a 38-page opinion, CIT Judge M. Miller Baker called complaints filed by Arp Materials and the Harrison Steel Castings Co. against the government "cryptic" and agreed with the government that the CIT lacks jurisdiction to hear the dispute, because the companies failed to protest the rescinded tariffs with U.S. Customs and Border Protection within the 180-day...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS