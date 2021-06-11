Anti-Pot Groups Drop Suit Over Montana Legalization Initiative

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A pair of anti-marijuana groups are dropping their lawsuit challenging a Montana voter-backed initiative that legalized pot for adult use, saying the passage of two pieces of legislation on recreational marijuana and voter initiatives has accomplished their goals. Anti-pot groups SAFE Montana and Wrong For Montana sued the state to block Initiative No. 190 the day after Election Day, when 57% of voters approved the legalization measure. But Gov. Greg Gianforte's signature on H.B. 701, which sets restrictions on the state's adult-use industry, and on H.B. 651, which bans ballot measures from directing revenue appropriation, makes the suit moot, said Steve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS