Indiana Doctor's Suit Targets 'Monopolist' IU Health System

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A surgeon has accused Indiana University Health and its Bloomington hospital in federal court of aggressively buying up area health care practices so it can dominate the region's health care system, driving up costs and reducing patient services. Dr. Ricardo Vasquez filed an antitrust suit in the Southern District of Indiana on Friday against Indiana University Health Inc. and its subsidiary hospital in Bloomington, claiming they have built a monopoly in primary care services "through a series of anti-competitive acquisitions, and using that monopoly to secure and enhance monopolies over specialist services, including vascular surgery." As a result, health care costs...

