Gov't Urged To Tackle Fallout From £17B Pensions 'Mistake'

Law360, London (June 14, 2021, 2:58 PM BST) -- The government has failed to take responsibility for mistakes in its public sector pension reforms a decade ago, a panel of lawmakers has said — errors that have effectively left workers saving for retirement with a £17 billion ($24 billion) bill. The Commons Public Affairs Committee said on Friday that additional demands made on public sector workers for pension contributions as a result of the botched reforms had prompted many to opt out of their workplace saving plans altogether. The cross-bench committee criticized HM Treasury in a scathing report into the government's public sector pensions reforms in 2011 and 2015, which...

