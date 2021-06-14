ENRC Leaker Testifies He Was Doing Dechert Atty's Bidding

Law360, London (June 14, 2021, 9:54 PM BST) -- A former ENRC contractor who leaked details to the press about an internal corruption probe into the Kazakh miner testified Monday he was acting on the orders of a Dechert attorney hired to lead the investigation. Appearing as a witness for Eurasian Natural Resources Corp., Cameron Findlay told the High Court that Neil Gerrard — head of white collar crime at Dechert LLP at the time — had "without doubt and without equivocation" orchestrated the leak of confidential information in 2011, which spurred on a Serious Fraud Office investigation. Findlay, a former police officer retained as a security consultant by ENRC, alleged...

