Insurers Should Shun Total Oil Project, Climate Groups Say

Law360, London (June 14, 2021, 2:23 PM BST) -- Leading insurers and reinsurers should not support a planned oil pipeline in East Africa amid concerns that the TotalEnergies SE project could harm the environment and displace local communities, according to climate activists. Campaigners warn that businesses such as Aon PLC, Marsh Inc., Swiss Re Ltd. and Allianz SE should not back the project or take part in a tender for the proposed East African Crude Oil Pipeline. The tender calls for submissions of interest from reinsurance and insurance brokers by June 16, the activists said on Friday. The campaigners, which include the Global Catholic Climate Movement and Reclaim Finance, a not-for-profit organization,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS