Director Banned After Failing To Pay Debts To Creditors

Law360, London (June 14, 2021, 12:38 PM BST) -- A former director of a brokerage firm in the construction industry has been banned from running a company in the U.K. for seven years after trading while insolvent and failing to pay creditors £140,000 ($197,000), a government agency has said. The Insolvency Service said that it has disqualified Kathleen Shepherd, who was the sole director of Shepherd Site Services Ltd., from being involved in forming or managing any company in the U.K. Shepherd was found to be operating Shepherd Site Services, which acted as a broker for businesses in the construction sector, even though the company was insolvent. Shepherd also took...

