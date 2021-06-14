UK Pensions Transfers At 5-Year Low After Rule Change

Law360, London (June 14, 2021, 3:57 PM BST) -- Defined benefits transfers have fallen to their lowest level in five years after the Financial Conduct Authority in 2020 banned rewarding advisers for moving retirement savers out of their pensions, a consultancy said on Monday. Only 25 out of every 10,000 members transferred out of their defined benefit schemes in the third quarter of 2020, Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said. The consultancy added that this was the lowest level since the second quarter of 2016, when 20 out of every 10,000 savers moved their cash. The peak of transfers came in the third quarter of 2017, when 66 out of...

