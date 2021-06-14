'Safe Hands' Sam Woods Reappointed PRA Head

Law360, London (June 14, 2021, 6:34 PM BST) -- Regulator Sam Woods has been reappointed to another five years as head of Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority and deputy governor of the Bank of England, the government said on Monday, praising his contribution to the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak welcomed Woods' reappointment, saying he continues to bring a vast amount of knowledge and experience to the central bank. Woods has "played a vital role in the response to the challenges posed during Covid-19 and will continue to do so," Sunak said. The PRA, the Bank of England's regulatory arm, has stepped in alongside other watchdogs,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS