State Bar Says NY Should Create Its Own Admission Test

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The New York State Bar Association on Monday called for the state to withdraw from the Uniform Bar Exam and replace it with a bar admission test of its own "so that attorneys have a better understanding of state law before being admitted to practice." In a 125-page report, the state bar's Task Force on the New York Bar Examination said the uniform exam, which New York has been administering since 2016 and is given in 36 other states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands is failing to test law graduates' competence in the laws governing the Empire...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS