Several Firms Match Davis Polk Associate Salary Scale

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- In a flurry of announcements over the last few days, many BigLaw firms said they were matching Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP's compensation scale increasing associates' starting salary to $202,500. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, Proskauer Rose LLP, Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP, Vinson & Elkins LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Monday that they are raising their U.S. associates' salaries as of July 1, with first-year associates earning $202,500 and senior associates earning $365,000. Polsinelli PC has, meanwhile, announced plans to raise its starting associate salaries to between $170,000 and $200,000...

