Int'l Tax Changes Can Help Small Economies, Gentiloni Says

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Small, open economies can benefit from proposed changes to the international tax system, the European Commission's top tax official, Paolo Gentiloni, said Monday in urging countries such as Ireland to embrace reforms. European Commission tax chief Paolo Gentiloni acknowledged that smaller countries like Ireland, host of an online meeting, were understandably wary of proposed changes to the global tax system. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Speaking at a virtual event organized by the Institute for International and European Affairs in Dublin, Gentiloni said countries took a big step this month when finance ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations reached a broad...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS