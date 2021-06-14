EPA Wants Fresh Chance At Pesticide Species Review

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asked a Washington, D.C., federal court to remand the approvals of nine pesticides that activists say are part of a group that can harm bees, so the agency can conduct the Endangered Species Act-required reviews. The agency on Friday asked the court to remand the registrations, which allow for pesticide use and prescribe limitations on that use, of nine pesticides that were challenged by the Natural Resources Defense Council. The EPA argued that it understands it should have done the reviews previously but that it should have a chance to do them now and broadly consider...

