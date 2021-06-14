Proskauer Adds Ex-SEC Branch Chief To Funds Group In DC

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission branch chief, who worked on a team that developed a new fair valuation rule for registered funds and business development companies, has joined Proskauer Rose LLP's registered funds group in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Monday. David Marcinkus joined Proskauer as senior counsel after serving for nine years at the SEC, where he specialized in interpreting and developing regulations for investment entities including business development companies and permanent capital vehicles, the firm said. Marcinkus told Law360 Pulse on Monday that he would be able to offer Proskauer the regulator perspective and can explain the...

