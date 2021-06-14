Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. OKs IRS Firing For Improper Tax Info Disclosure

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 1:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit affirmed Monday that the Internal Revenue Service could fire a revenue agent for intentionally disclosing tax information to someone who wasn't authorized to have it.

A three-judge panel determined that the IRS was within its authority to fire Sarah Vestal after discovering that she disclosed confidential tax information to her attorney. Vestal improperly disclosed the taxpayer's information in preparation for her defense after the agency notified her of her potential suspension, according to the opinion.

The decision "is supported by substantial evidence, is in accordance with the law, and did not amount to an abuse of discretion," U.S....

