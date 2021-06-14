Fed. Circ. Won't Allow 'FocusVision' TM, Citing 'Focus' Marks

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's refusal to register consumer survey company FocusVision's trademark on its name, unpersuaded by arguments that one software company shouldn't have a "broad monopoly" on uses of the word "focus." In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the TTAB's April 2020 decision that FocusVision Worldwide Inc.'s trademark application for "FocusVision" was confusingly similar to two of software firm Information Builders Inc.'s existing registrations for "Focus," which generally cover computer programs and software for database management. Notably, FocusVision argued on appeal that the TTAB gave IBI a "broad monopoly in...

