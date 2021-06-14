RI Senate Panel OKs Legalizing, Taxing Cannabis

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Rhode Island would legalize and regulate cannabis and impose taxes of up to 20% on the sale of cannabis for adults under a bill advanced Monday by a Senate legislative committee. The Rhode Island Senate Judiciary Committee passed by a 6-2 vote Monday a bill that would legalize, regulate and tax the sale of cannabis for adults. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) The Rhode Island Senate Judiciary Committee passed an amended version of the legislation, S.B. 568A, by a 6-2 vote. The bill, which has several sponsors, heads to the full Senate floor for consideration on June 22, making it the first time...

