CFPB Pushes To Keep Student Loan Trusts Case Alive In Del.

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has urged a Delaware federal judge to spare its debt collection practices case against 15 student loan trusts from a second and final dismissal, arguing its revised complaint is clear of any lingering doubts tied to the agency's past structural unconstitutionality. In a Friday brief, the CFPB pushed to proceed with the latest version of its 2017 National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts case, telling U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika that renewed dismissal arguments based on the agency director's erstwhile statutory tenure protection "are no longer properly before the court" now that an amended complaint has been...

