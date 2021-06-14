Feds Can't Keep Cannabis Machinery Out Of Wash., Co. Says

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- An agricultural machinery manufacturer has asked the U.S. Court of International Trade to find that importing cannabis paraphernalia into states that legalized weed is authorized under state law, claiming in a suit filed Friday that the federal government illegally blocked its products. Las Vegas-based Eteros Technologies USA Inc. said it imported its Mobius M108S Trimmer parts in April in Port of Blaine, Washington. The Mobius is an agricultural machine that separates the leaf from the flower of cannabis, it said in the suit. U.S. Customs and Border Protection then detained the parts and requested more information from Eteros, it said....

