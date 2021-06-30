Venable Nabs IP Attorney From Pillsbury In DC

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A former Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP attorney has jumped over to Venable LLP's intellectual property group, bringing with her years of experience in the tech field guiding clients on patent issues. Qian Huang has been added to Venable's roster of partners in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm said June 14. Huang told Law360 she had been at Pillsbury most recently for about eight years, but that mainly she was looking for a better platform for integrated services. She noted that Venable a couple of years ago folded into its practice IP firm Fitzpatrick Cella Harper & Scinto. "Basically, the...

