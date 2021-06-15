Activists Reach Deal To Curtail Logging In Oregon Forest

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Forest Service agreed to curtail parts of a logging and road development project in central Oregon as part of a settlement with conservation groups that said the agency didn't fully consider the project's effect on native fish and elk populations. The government will reduce logging and development in "riparian areas," stretches of land near waterways that the groups say are vital for maintaining water quality in the Ochoco National Forest, according to a settlement agreement signed Monday by U.S. District Judge Patricia Sullivan. The groups — Central Oregon LandWatch and Oregon Wild — will get $100,000 from the government...

