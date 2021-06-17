GCs Struggle To Manage Web Of Corporate Legal Entities

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Nearly 90% of general counsel surveyed are being challenged by trying to legally manage their corporate children — the entities such as subsidiaries, joint ventures, divisions and licensees that are spread across the globe — according to study results released Wednesday. Large multinationals, for example, typically have 100 to 500 legal entities in over 100 jurisdictions that are constantly enacting new laws and regulations, some of which conflict with U.S. laws, according to the report on the study conducted by EY Law and the Harvard Law School Center on the Legal Profession. These entities create a complexity of logistics and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS