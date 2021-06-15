Employees Drop Retaliation Suit Against Mich. Pot Grower

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Two former employees have dropped their lawsuit against a Michigan medical cannabis grower that they alleged fired them for threatening to blow the whistle on unlawful payroll practices. In a notice filed Monday in Michigan federal court, Nick Humphrey and Chris Ravey said they had voluntarily dismissed their action against their Lansing-based onetime employer HG Lansing LLC and its principal, Thomas Saad Jr. The notice said that each party will bear their own costs and that the dismissal is with prejudice, but did not include any other details. Humphrey and Ravey filed their Fair Labor Standards Act complaint in March, alleging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS