'Scared' Ex-Cop Secretly Taped Dechert Atty On ENRC Probe

Law360, London (June 15, 2021, 10:52 PM BST) -- A former police officer who worked for Kazakh mining company ENRC as a security consultant claimed at a London trial on Tuesday that he secretly recorded his conversations with a Dechert attorney as an insurance policy because he was "scared of him." Cameron Findlay, who is testifying for Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. in its High Court lawsuit against Dechert LLP and Neil Gerrard, the firm's former head of white-collar crime, said he began recording Gerrard after the lawyer ordered him to leak details about an internal ENRC corruption probe to the media. Findlay said he kept the recordings as an "insurance...

