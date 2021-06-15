Digital Library To Boost Automation In Derivatives Markets

Law360, London (June 15, 2021, 1:24 PM BST) -- A trade body for derivatives markets has teamed up with law firm Linklaters to create a digital library that uses artificial intelligence to give traders access to up-to-date information in the push to automate markets. The International Swaps and Derivatives Association said on Monday that it has developed a new digital platform for derivatives trading alongside IT security company Kinetix Trading Solutions and Nakhoda, Linklater's technology division. The platform, MyLibrary, uses AI to store the most up-to-date documents governing the derivatives market, the trade body said. The platform is in line with its plan to "facilitate greater automation and efficiency in derivatives...

