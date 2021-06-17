Conn. Gov. To Approve Pot Legalization And Taxes

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Connecticut is poised to become the latest state to legalize and tax recreational cannabis after lawmakers approved a bill Thursday following days of back and forth between the Legislature's two chambers and the governor. Connecticut's governor said he plans to sign the recreational cannabis legalization bill that cleared the state Legislature Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Connecticut's Senate, controlled by Democrats, passed S.B. 1201 by a vote of 16-11. The bill cleared the House earlier in the week and now goes to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, who said Thursday that he'll sign it. The measure would expand Connecticut from a medical-only cannabis state to...

