4 More Law Firms To Usher In Associate Raises

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Four more law firms have announced they are implementing associate pay raises, with three matching the new Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP scale for compensation that ranges from $202,500 to $365,000 based on seniority, Law360 Pulse learned Tuesday. BigLaw firms Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP and O'Melveny & Myers LLP said they will match the pay scale set by Davis Polk last week, although with a slight tweak by Pillsbury. Texas-founded litigation boutique Brewer Attorneys & Counselors is also offering its associates raises, with first-year salaries starting at $205,000, the firm said. Boies Schiller and O'Melveny...

