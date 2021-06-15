SEC Fines Firm For Alleged Cyber Disclosure Failures

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The SEC has reached a roughly $500,000 deal with a real estate settlement services company over its alleged disclosure failures regarding a cybersecurity defect that exposed personal financial information on over 800 million mortgage title insurance records dating back to 2003. In its order Monday, the SEC said First American Financial Corp.'s information security personnel knew of serious vulnerabilities in the company's document-sharing system at least five months before an independent journalist warned the public in May 2019, evidenced in an internal report from that January. The commission faulted the Fortune 500 company for lacking disclosure controls and protocols that should...

