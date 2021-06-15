Reed Smith Reelects Managing Partner To 3rd Term

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP equity partners have reelected the current global managing partner, who was running unopposed for a third four-year term, the firm announced Tuesday. Managing partner and CEO Alexander "Sandy" Thomas, who has overseen a counterattack against competition from legal tech, NewLaw, alternative legal services providers and professional services firms, will remain in his position until 2025. "I am honored by the partners' confidence in my leadership," Thomas said in a statement. "Reed Smith demonstrated strength and unity through the pandemic. Our lawyers and staff pulled together and provided exceptional service to our clients. We have a strong strategic plan...

