Global AML Body Urged To Update For Financial Inclusion

Law360, London (June 15, 2021, 6:15 PM BST) -- Financial crime analysts on Tuesday called on a global anti-money laundering body to make sure that tough compliance standards do not exclude vulnerable consumers from accessing services. The Financial Action Task Force, which sets standards for curtailing illicit finance, exerts " tremendous global influence" for countries and regulators, a report by the London-based Royal United Services Institute said. The study urged the body to refocus some of its recommendations for industry and governments to go beyond tackling financial crime to promote financial inclusion. The task force has 40 recommendations that set out an international standard for countries to follow in order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS