User Feedback Is Key To Running Virtual Diversion Programs

By Tara Kunkel |

Tara Kunkel

Virtual appearances make it possible to allow participants a shred of normalcy in their lives as we help them achieve their goals. If they are scheduled to work on a regular court day, being able to call in on a break means they can still appear and work.

For some of our client population, we have seen increased engagement, attendance, and progress with virtual treatment. Other clients did not respond well to telehealth and started to disengage. They had to be shifted back to in-person services.