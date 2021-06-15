DC Circ. Nixes Challenge To SEC's Data Plan Overhaul Order

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit told a group of stock exchanges Tuesday that it could not review a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission order seeking a proposal for a new plan for disseminating equity market data, since the order cannot be considered "final." The New York Stock Exchange LLC and Nasdaq Stock Market LLC were among the exchanges that asked the appellate court last summer to take a look at an SEC order directing them to submit a proposal to consolidate three existing equity market data dissemination plans into a single one. The proposal was required to include features that, according to the...

