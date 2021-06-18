Stanford Bank Asks UK Supreme Court To Hear HSBC Fight

Law360, London (June 18, 2021, 3:39 PM BST) -- Stanford International Bank has asked the U.K.'s highest court to revive the bulk of its £118 million ($163 million) lawsuit against HSBC over a $7 billion, decades-long Ponzi scheme orchestrated by the Caribbean bank's former owner. Stanford has applied to the Supreme Court for permission to appeal an April judgment that cut down the claim against HSBC Bank PLC to just £2.4 million, according to a consent order signed by Deputy Master Jonathan Arkush at the High Court on June 14. But Stanford has not sought permission to appeal the Court of Appeal's decision to the strike out the bank's claim...

