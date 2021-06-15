Nine Point Asks Court To OK Free And Clear $250M Sale

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas company Nine Point Energy is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject a midstream provider's claim it holds $157.7 million in liens on its wells while reporting that it hasn't gotten a better offer than the $250 million stalking horse bid for its assets. In filings Monday, Nine Point both announced it was canceling its asset auction for lack of other qualified bids and asked the court to approve the sale free and clear of the liens asserted by Caliber Midstream, saying the liens were invalid and Caliber's proposal for enforcing them would scuttle the sale. "The potential...

