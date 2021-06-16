NYC Bar Wants Arrest Question On Bar Application Amended

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The New York City Bar Association has urged the New York state court system not to ask state bar applicants about their involvement with the juvenile justice system or criminal cases that were sealed, adjourned or dismissed. The bar association in a Tuesday letter called on the New York Administrative Board of the Courts and the New York State Board of Law Examiners to change a question that asks applicants about all arrests and convictions, including confidential and sealed records, saying the question does not comply with existing anti-discrimination law and has a chilling effect on prospective lawyers from communities disproportionately targeted...

