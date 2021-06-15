Former EDNY Judge Jack Weinstein Dies At 99

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. District Judge Jack B. Weinstein, who worked on the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case and sat on the Eastern District of New York bench from 1967 to 2020, died at 99 on Tuesday, his wife confirmed to Law360. U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein of the Eastern District of New York at his office in Downtown Brooklyn in January 2019. (Annie Pancak | Law360) "We lost a great man for all people," Judge Weinstein's wife, Susan Berk, said by phone. "Just that one sentence tells you everything." Judge Weinstein was nominated to the bench by former President Lyndon B. Johnson....

