Cannabis SPACS Are Piquing Investor Interest

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- When it comes to cannabis, market share is currently the name of the game. The strategy of grabbing market share to ensure economies of scale and market dominance has caused large cannabis companies, publicly traded and privately owned, to seek acquisitions. As a result, cannabis acquisitions are slated to increase through 2021 due, in large part, to the industry's ability to raise $2 billion[1] without access to traditional funding. The rush to acquire companies within this industry comes ahead of perceived federal legalization through the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, sponsored by Vice President Kamala Harris. The MORE Act, if passed,...

