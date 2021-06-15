Clement Joins Fray Over Docs In NFL Sex Harassment Case

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Renowned appellate attorney Paul Clement is joining the defense team in a court battle stemming from a sexual harassment probe into the Washington Football Team, according to a Tuesday court filing. Lawyers for prominent sports attorney Beth Wilkinson filed a motion to admit Clement pro hac vice in Virginia federal court in the fight over what documents from a now-dismissed lawsuit filed by the team's former general counsel last year should and should not be publicly released. Clement, who is a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP and served as solicitor general of the United States, did not respond to a...

