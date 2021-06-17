Ore. Senate OKs Trimming Biz Tax Break, SALT Workaround

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Oregon would trim the number of taxpayers eligible for reduced tax rates on pass-through income and create an entity-level tax to get around the federal cap on state and local tax deductions under bills the state Senate approved Thursday. The Oregon Senate on Thursday approved bills that would trim the number of taxpayers eligible for reduced tax rates on pass-through income and create an entity-level tax to get around the federal cap on state and local tax deductions. (iStock) The Senate approved S.B. 139 by a 16-13 vote with one excused, and S.B. 727 by a 22-7 vote with one excused. Under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS