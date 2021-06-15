Erika Girardi's Atty Wants Out, Citing 'Breakdown' Of Trust

Law360, Los Angeles (June 15, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Girardi's attorney wants to drop her as a client after a "fundamental and material breakdown in the relationship" between her and the firm, according to documents filed Tuesday in her husband's bankruptcy cases. Peter Mastan of Dinsmore & Shohl LLP did not offer specifics about the breakdown, but he said in a written declaration that it caused "irreparable" damage and that the "relationship of trust and confidence necessary to the proper functioning of an attorney-client relationship has ceased to exist." The request threatens to shake up Erika Girardi's legal representation at a critical time...

